The Fort Collins Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for six months.

Police said Madison Murphy was last seen on June 15 at the Heritage Park Apartments in Fort Collins and has not been heard from since. Detectives believe she ran away voluntarily, and some people may know where she is.

“Detectives believe Madison’s friends have details about where she’s staying but have not been fully forthcoming in sharing this with police,” the police department said in a statement. “We’re asking for anyone with information about her location to contact FCPS so we can reconnect Madison’s family with her.”

Police said they have not received information about any "urgent safety issues" regarding Murphy’s disappearance; however, concerned residents launched a social media campaign dedicated to bringing her home, using the hashtag #MadzMurphy.

Murphy has blue eyes and blond hair that has been dyed red and black. She is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds.

Anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts or destination is asked to call the Fort Collins Police Department at 970-416-2825. Tipsters can be anonymous.