The 17-year-old who was shot and killed during a violent altercation with a former police officer last month in a quiet Aurora neighborhood was remembered Sunday by dozens of friends, neighbors and family during a vigil.

Pictures of Peyton Blitstein, curly-haired and smiling, were displayed on easels next to a wreath of white carnations and red roses. Most attendees wore sweatshirts sporting the words "Long Live Peyton," while others shivered through the outdoor service in coats and blankets.

An American flag whipped around in the bitter wind as friends stood in sadness and disbelief, remembering the "pretty boy" who wanted to fly fighter jets.

"That was my brother, the other half of me," said Warren Langdon. "Love your friends before they're gone."

"It's crazy that he died. Such a weird feeling. I keep wanting to call him," said Houston Renell. "And then I remember I can't."

Taco Terrones, Peyton Blitstein's best friend, said: "No peace until there's justice for Peyton. What happened ain't right."

Peyton Blitstein was in a car with four other teenagers on Nov. 24 when an ex-police officer, upset that the vehicle was going too fast in his neighborhood, stopped them.

"The kids who were with Peyton said he told the guy to drive off. He told him to leave," Todd Blitstein, Peyton's father, told The Denver Gazette.

The ex-officer, Adam Holen, worked for the Greenwood Village Police Department for just over five years before resigning Nov. 1.

The argument over careless driving escalated to gunshots at around 10:30 pm. The incident was caught on black-and-white doorbell video and turned in as evidence to the Aurora Police Department. It showed that Holen and Blitstein fired the shots. APD spent last week investigating who was the aggressor in the incident. Though unconfirmed, witnesses say Blitstein pushed a friend out of the way of the bullets and fell to the ground, where a neighbor attempted to save his life with CPR, but Blitstein later died. There have been no arrests connected to the incident.

Holen, 36, was also injured and treated at Parker Adventist Hospital.

By the time the gunshots broke out, only Blitstein, Holen and an unnamed teenager were standing in the street. According to Todd Blitstein, that teen was called in for a second interview with Aurora police last Thursday. Todd Blitstein said in an earlier interview that he didn't know his son had a gun.

The 18th Judicial District will ultimately make the decision as to whether charges will be filed.

The Arapaho County Coroner's autopsy report ruled Blitstein's cause of death a homicide.

Attempts to reach Holen have been unsuccesful.

Through confusion and sorrow, Sunday was a day for remembering the teen who loved In-and-Out Burger, picked tomatoes out of his salad, and who, the doctors thought before he was born, was a girl. Blitstein's aunt, Lori Markulik, laughed as she told the story about how she bought pink frilly clothes and blankets for the coming infant. "And then Todd came out of the delivery room saying, "Holy crap, it's a boy!"

Marc Blitstein, Peyton's grandfather, recalled the many hours of driving time the two spent together on road trips to California so that the boy could participate in the Sea Cadets at Camp Pendleton. At that, Blitstein fumbled inside his sweatshirt, pulled out his grandson's dog tags, and read from them.

"These dog tags say 'One day I will earn my wings,'" said the elder Blitstein. "Peyton has earned his wings."