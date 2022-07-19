Frontier Airlines will soon offer daily, low-cost direct flights from Denver to Houston's William P. Hobby Airport.
To celebrate the new service, Frontier will offer flights at a discounted introductory fare of $69 for a limited time. The daily flights will begin on Sept. 7, but those interested in the discounted fare must book before 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time on July 26.
“We are excited to announce a new ultra low-fare flight option between Denver and Houston Hobby with daily nonstop service beginning in September,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “There is strong consumer demand for flights between these two destinations and consumers can now enjoy the convenience and affordability of Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”
The frequency and time of flights between Houston and Denver are subject to change and will be updated on Frontier's website. Interested flyers aren't required to book round trip flights to qualify for the discounted fare.