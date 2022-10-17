The week after a drunk driver killed a mother and son on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock, relatives of the two have started fundraisers to help with memorial and burial services.

Between a GoFundMe page and proceeds from a fundraiser started by a relative who runs a Denver tattoo shop, they hope to raise $20,000.

Amber Villarreal, 49, and her 18-year-old son, Elijah, of Aurora died Wednesday night after they stopped on the highway because of a missing tire. A Colorado State Patrol trooper stopped to help and ordered the two to get back in the car. It was then a woman allegedly swerved onto the shoulder and hit them. They died on scene.

Amber’s two daughters have been left to figure out how to make rent and pay to put their mother and brother to rest.

“Kids are trying to bury kids,” Jazzmin Kennedy told the Denver Gazette. Her daughter is Elijah’s half-sister. “It affects everybody in the community, because it’s a senseless act.”

Her daughter was close to Elijah, and Kennedy described Elijah as an “extremely gentle soul” who found happiness just from being alive. One of her favorite memories of him is from a Billie Eilish concert at Red Rocks, whose music Elijah loved. Kennedy remembers the constant smile on his face at the performance.

Kennedy’s shop, Endless Ink Tattoo & Piercing of Denver, has started a fundraiser for 3-by-3 inch tattoos from which the money raised will go directly to Amber’s two daughters. The fundraiser will run through October and will take $100 donations for black-and-gray tattoos and $200 donations for color ink.

Appointments can be made by texting (720) 583-4492 or by calling (303) 371-2744.

The GoFundMe page organized by one of Amber’s daughters raised more than $9,300 shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

"Two lives ended due to one person's choice to selfishly get behind the wheel while impaired," Chief of the Colorado State Patrol Matthew Packard said in a news release last week. "This tragedy is another example of people failing to act responsibly, failing to make a plan for a sober ride, and failing to drive within their designated lane."

The driver, 47-year-old Michelle Branch of Castle Rock, was arrested and held in Douglas County on suspicion of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. Kennedy said she learned Branch also has three children, and she’s frustrated Branch posted a $100,000 bond while Amber’s daughters won't see their mom come home to them again.

“She got out on bond and got to go home to her three kids, while Amber did not get to go home to her three kids. I don’t know how that’s fair.”