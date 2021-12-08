Christmas came early for a 4-year-old Arvada child abuse victim whose family used donations from strangers to buy a therapy dog Tuesday to aid in the youngster's recovery.

Hugh suffered traumatic brain injuries after being physically abused by a babysitter in 2019. She was sentenced to 21 years in prison earlier this year.

He’s endured several surgeries and countless hours of therapy to help overcome the limited range of motion in his right arm and leg, no function in his right hand and no peripheral vision.

His grandmother Heidi Dominguez and aunt Marisa Dominguez started a GoFundMe account to raise money for a mobility support dog. The family raised $13,395, surpassing their goal by nearly $1,000. The extra money will go toward medical bills and a college fund for Hugh.

On Tuesday, the family picked up Isabella, a Bernedoodle puppy.

“She has the most perfect temperament — so calm and loving — I think she will provide exactly what Hugh needs,” Heidi Dominguez wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Hugh was initially a bit apprehensive, in part, because he had taken a nap on the drive to get her, but he is coming around. Hoping tonight helps the two of them bond and looking forward to them developing a life-long bond.”

Hugh likes to run and play at the park and help around the house, including trying to take the trash out on his own. He tells strangers “I love you” when he walks by them on the street.

“The impact has been really amazing. People care and we just don’t realize how much,” Heidi Dominguez said previously. “Thank you is not enough. The support we’ve had has been tremendous. The love that’s been shown, it’s what sustained us in the hospital, through the two-year legal battle and continuing on."

Marisa Dominguez said the dog would help Hugh stay balanced while walking around, as well as get dressed, turn on lights, open doors and alert her if the boy needs help. Marisa Dominguez said she has wanted to get a service dog for Hugh since he came home from the hospital.

“His dog will be his partner in life, helping him to continue to become more independent and mobile,” she said.

Staff writer Hannah Metzger contributed to this report.