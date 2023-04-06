A large pothole in the pavement on a bridge on I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel is getting a “more durable fix” starting Monday, April 10, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Thomas Kuemmel was driving eastbound on I-70 near mile marker 216 when he said he hit multiple massive pot holes that caused him to lose control of his pickup and travel trailer and crash, according to The Denver Gazette's news partners 9News.

The damage is on the downhill run eastbound at Mile Point 216 on the bridge over US 6/Loveland Pass.

The repairs will take about a month and a half, with the majority of traffic impacts occurring during non-peak nighttime hours, but some daytime work will be necessary as well, according to a CDOT press release.

No work will take place on weekends or holidays. The project will improve and prolong the life of the road surface and bridge, according to the release.

Most work will take place Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Daytime work will happen occasionally for some work that requires warmer temperatures.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures, meaning traffic along eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane during the project’s working hours.

Drivers should also anticipate reduced speeds and uneven pavement surfaces in the work zone until the project is complete.

Work is anticipated to wrap up by the end of May.

Travelers, know before you go.

Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones, according to CDOT.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!