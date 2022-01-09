A 6-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday after a group of children fell through the ice of a frozen pond in Arapahoe County, according to the county sheriff's office.

Deputies said four children between the ages of 4 and 11 were playing on the ice of the frozen pond in the middle of the Addison at Cherry Creek Apartment Homes at 9100 E. Florida Ave.

At around 3:30 p.m., the ice broke and three of the children fell in the water. A 23-year-old woman who lives in the apartments ran onto the ice and quickly pulled two of the children out, but the third child was out of reach, deputies said.

A 16-year-old boy then joined the woman and they were able to pull the third girl out of the water, but she was unconscious and not breathing.

When deputies arrived, they began giving the girl CPR until medics with South Metro Fire Rescue came and took over. The girl started breathing at the scene but was still considered to be in critical condition, deputies said.

The girl was rushed to Children's Hospital. She is in stable condition as of Monday morning and expected to survive.

The other two children who fell into the ice were uninjured, deputies said. They were identified as a 4-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

Deputies said the woman who helped save the children, Dusti Talavera, told investigators "she wasn't concerned for her safety because they were babies and they needed help."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No criminal charges are expected, deputies said.