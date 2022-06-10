One person is dead after an airplane glider crashed at the Rifle Garfield County Airport on Thursday night, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
Deputies were sent to the airport just after 5 p.m. following reports of a crash. The pilot of the glider was found and pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.
His identity will be released after his next of kin is notified, the sheriff's office said.
No one else was injured as a result of the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.