A GoFundMe fundraiser for the two administrators wounded in last month's shooting at East High School has raised nearly $20,000.

On March 23, Jerald Mason and Eric Sinclair were conducting a weapons pat down of accused shooter Austin Lyle when they were shot. The daily pat downs were done under the school’s safety plan.

Very little is publicly known about the wounds Mason and Sinclair sustained.

Mason was treated at Denver Health and released. Sinclair underwent surgery.

Donations have poured in from East High School alum and educators, like Dawn Berry.

“I am a retired teacher, and my mother was an East High alum, Class of 1948,” Berry wrote. “Sad your community is dealing with this. My best wishes for a quick and complete recovery for the injured, and healing for your entire school community as well.”

Donations also came in from communities rocked by gun violence.

“Well wishes and healing to these individuals that dedicate their lives to these kids,” Susan McDermott wrote. “Sending our support from Highland Park, IL to the whole East Denver community.”

Last year, a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on a Fourth of July crowd. The suspect, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, was charged with murdering seven people and injuring dozens more during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, which is roughly 25 miles north of Chicago.

As of Tuesday, 371 donors had raised $19,768 with an average gift of $53, according to the campaign’s GoFundMe page.

The fundraising goal is $20,000 to help with medical expenses.

Kai Pelletier, the GoFundMe organizer, did not respond to a request for comment by The Denver Gazette.

Both DPS employees' medical care will be covered worker's compensation, said Scott Pribble, a district spokesperson.