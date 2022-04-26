Support is pouring in for the family of a Denver-area fire marshal who died in the line of duty.
The West Douglas County Fire Protection District announced Stephen Smith's death on Sunday. A GoFundMe page for his family said "he lost his life returning from a fire call."
As of Tuesday afternoon, the site had raised more than $11,000 to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
Smith was a volunteer firefighter, serving as chief and later fire marshal in Douglas County in addition to working a full-time job.
He "dedicated his free time to his community without compensation for over 23 years," officials wrote in a Facebook post. "A selfless champion for all that is good. He is deeply missed and our community has been shook to the core."
Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days, according to the department.
Smith is survived by his wife and two school-age children, according to the GoFundMe page.