A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been started for a Greeley woman who was injured when a Union Pacific locomotive slammed into a police car where she was being detained.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, was released from the hospital over the weekend after being treated for nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a broken leg, a fractured sternum and head injuries.

Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said she is recovering.

Her mother, Maria, started the fundraiser saying she was thankful her daughter survived.

Rios-Gonzalez was a suspect in a road rage incident Sept. 16 when police officers from Ft. Lupton and Platteville stopped her, put her in handcuffs and left her in the back of a law enforcement vehicle which was parked on unguarded railroad tracks. Within two minutes of being placed in the police cruiser, a Union Pacific train came barreling down the track, it's horn blowing and light flashing.

The locomotive pushed the vehicle down the track and before it came to a stop. Union Pacific representatives said it takes a locomotive about a mile to come to a stop depending on the load its carrying and how fast it's going.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is still looking into the incident and will deliver its findings to the Weld County District Attorney. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.