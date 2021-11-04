FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif. A cash management company is asking a federal court to return nearly $166,000 in proceeds from sales at Missouri medical marijuana stores that was seized in Kansas. The Dickinson County, Kansas, sheriff's office seized the money in May, 2021, as it was being driven through Kansas to Colorado. Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri and Colorado; but the use of marijuana is illegal in Kansas.