Marijuana Cash Seizure

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif. A cash management company is asking a federal court to return nearly $166,000 in proceeds from sales at Missouri medical marijuana stores that was seized in Kansas. The Dickinson County, Kansas, sheriff's office seized the money in May, 2021, as it was being driven through Kansas to Colorado. Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri and Colorado; but the use of marijuana is illegal in Kansas.

 Richard Vogel - staff, AP

Golden and Lamar have joined the Marijuana Industry Group after residents in both municipalities voted to legalize recreational marijuana sales earlier this week.

Formed in 2010, the group represents more than 400 cannabis businesses throughout the state and assists with regulatory questions and how to navigate the political landscape of the legal cannabis industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome these new areas of the state into the cannabis community and to provide any assistance or resources to help with a safe and successful rollout," board Chairwoman Tiffany Goldman said in a release. "Coloradans have made it clear election after election that they support safe, legal cannabis, and we are committed to being strong partners for these local communities as they navigate the licensing process."

Residents in both municipalities voted to authorize a select number of retail marijuana stores within their respective city limits.

However, Lamar's residents were more inclined to the proposal as 54% of the electorate voted in favor, while 50.4% of the vote was in favor in Golden, according to the Secretary of State's Office.