The Marijuana Industry Group welcomed Golden and Lamar to the recreational marijuana industry after both municipalities voted to legalize recreational marijuana sales earlier this week.
Formed in 2010, the group represents more than 400 cannabis businesses throughout the state and assists with regulatory questions and how to navigate the political landscape of the legal cannabis industry.
"We are thrilled to welcome these new areas of the state into the cannabis community and to provide any assistance or resources to help with a safe and successful rollout," board Chairwoman Tiffany Goldman said in a release. "Coloradans have made it clear election after election that they support safe, legal cannabis, and we are committed to being strong partners for these local communities as they navigate the licensing process."
Residents in both municipalities voted to authorize a select number of retail marijuana stores within their respective city limits.
However, Lamar's residents were more inclined to the proposal as 54% of the electorate voted in favor, while 50.4% of the vote was in favor in Golden, according to the Secretary of State's Office.