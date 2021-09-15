Gov. Jared Polis, the first openly gay man elected governor in the United States, married his longtime partner and First Gentleman Marlon Reis in a traditional Jewish ceremony on Wednesday.
The ceremony marked the first same-sex marriage of a sitting United States governor, according to Colorado Public Radio.
"The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together," said Polis and Reis in a release. "After eighteen years, we couldn't be happier to be married at last."
Polis and Reis were surrounded by family and friends at a small, outdoor ceremony presided by Rabbi Tirzah Firestone. Each guest was required to test negative for COVID-19 to attend the ceremony, according to the governor's office.
Polis and Reis became engaged last December. They are the fathers of two children aged 7 and 9.