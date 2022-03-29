Tim Foster believes there is no better way to lead than by effective communication and interaction.
When he was president of Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, it wasn't uncommon for him to stop and say hello to faculty members or ask students how classes were going.
"When you walk across campus with him, I'll bet he knew at least a quarter if not a third of the students by name and that is totally extraordinary," said Peggy Lamm, who was executive director of the university's foundation when Foster was president. "Most presidents just don't know the students that well and put an emphasis on getting to know them."
Foster said a "seasoned manager" at the Powderhorn Mountain Ski Resort near Grand Junction taught him that walking around, seeing and hearing from people is the most effective way to lead.
Foster is one of eight Coloradans who will receive a Governor's Citizenship Medal in April. Gov. Jared Polis will award Foster the Public and Community Service Medal for his contributions to Colorado Mesa University and for his time as a member of the Colorado House of Representatives.
"This is a person who has made a difference in our state," said Paula Herzmark, a former member of the university's board of trustees. "He's been a change maker and is exactly the type of person you want the governor to recognize."
Foster said he never imagined being involved in higher education when he graduated from law school at the University of Denver.
He served in the state House from 1988 to 1996 and was the majority leader during his final three years in office. He decided to leave political life as his oldest son Stuart began kindergarten.
"There was just no question we were done," he said. "Because trying to split time in this school and that school, or me being gone wasn't an option."
Foster returned home to Grand Junction and practiced law full time until 1998, when he became director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, which oversees the state's 28 campuses.
"I really got a sense of what the issues were," Foster said. "I got to work with all these different types of presidents and really learned a lot."
In 2004, Colorado Mesa University was looking for a president and Foster saw it as a perfect fit because he understood his hometown and the university.
During his tenure, Foster helped to double the size of the campus and the student population. He also oversaw the school's name change from Mesa College to Colorado Mesa University.
As the university grew, so did its impact in the community, said Lamm.
"When Tim took that over, it was just a nice little sleepy college," Lamm said. "And he and a lot of other people have transformed it into a really substantial, important place for that region."
While it wasn't only Foster who made this possible, it would not have been possible without his vision and determination, Lamm said.
Herzmark added: "He is the master. I've never seen anything quite like it. He's amazing."
While Foster worked to grow the university, he also taught a business law course and a freshman introduction course. Foster said this allowed him to connect with students and get a better understanding of his community.
"It was very fun and engaging to watch how smart and how engaging those students are," Foster said.
Foster retired in June as president but still practices law. He said he plans to spend more time traveling and riding his bike.
Although Foster considers himself an "accidental president," he said it was one of the most rewarding things to ever happen to him.
"The most rewarding thing was graduation and interacting with students," he said. "Watching them grow and getting to know them was just an honor."