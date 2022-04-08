Colorado’s statewide grand jury has indicted three people on 19 counts in connection with a ring of human trafficking, pimping and money laundering operating out of a handful of spas in the Denver metro area.
The owners and operators of Jewel Spa in Denver and Pine Therapy, ABC Spa, and A Spa in Jefferson County now face charges of felony racketeering and conspiracy according to the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, conspiracy to commit human trafficking for sexual servitude, pimping and conspiracy, money laundering and conspiracy, keeping a place of prostitution and pandering. Two of the defendants also face charges of human trafficking for sexual servitude.
The three defendants indicted are Hye Kyeung Seo, Sang Hyon Shim, and Seon Hee Wolf. Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news conference Friday they laundered money from the spas through casinos, using money orders and small cash deposits in ATMs and ducking federal transaction reporting requirements.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said law enforcement found out about the operation when a potential customer went to the Jewel Spa believing it was an ordinary massage parlor and was propositioned for a sexual act. He declined, and the employee began to cry when he talked to her further. The customer called Denver police.
Law enforcement commended the man who spoke up, saying the tip kick-started a yearlong investigation.
“We have a vulnerable population that would still be suffering dehumanizing types of crime,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.
McCann said the victims are receiving support from the Denver Anti-Trafficking Alliance, headquartered in her office, and the Asian Pacific Development Center. She said her office takes the approach of not prosecuting human trafficking victims, focusing on the traffickers instead. She added prosecutors can sometimes rely on financial trails to show the businesses’ illegitimacy without having to use the victims as witnesses.
Alexis King, the district attorney for the 1st Judicial District covering Jefferson and Gilpin Counties, said trafficking operations are difficult to prosecute because victims’ traffickers tend to control them through means such as their money and identification, and making them fearful with threats of harm.
“Massage parlors can pose a particular challenge because they can be very cloistered, and it may be very hard — particularly when folks don't have any control over money or identification — to even be seen out in the community,” she said.
“And so they are a particularly challenging level of victimization and control that perpetrators inflict, and that's why bringing case like this is so important to the community.”
Denver Police Sgt. Aaron Kafer said each spa had two or three women working at any given time. Investigators found small bedrooms in each business where it appeared the employees lived and slept.
Denver’s City Council passed an ordinance last year requiring massage businesses to be licensed. McCann said the measure, which takes effect July 1, will be an important tool in preventing human trafficking.
“This case is an excellent example of why that measure was necessary. That new tool ... will greatly enhance our ability in Denver to go after traffickers who force their victims into these intolerable situations.”
Colorado’s legislature also recently introduced a measure to protect people from prosecution for sex work-related offenses when they report certain crimes, including human trafficking.