Three men charged in connection with a cache of weapons, money and drugs found in a downtown Denver hotel this month face new counts ahead of hearings set for Thursday and Friday in Colorado’s federal trial court.

A grand jury indicted Ricardo Rodriguez, Gabriel Rodriguez and Richard Platt this week on a count each of possessing firearms and ammunition as convicted felons, according to court records. Gabriel Rodriguez also faces charges of possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The federal grand jury indicted Ricardo Rodriguez on a count of receiving and possessing a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Denver police arrested the men on July 9, a few days before the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field, after a hotel housekeeper discovered a stash of guns in one of the rooms. After an initial scare among police that the three men may have planned an attack surrounding the game, sources told The Denver Gazette they believed the suspects were instead involved in a guns-for-drugs swap operation.

The men remained Denver’s jail for about a week before an agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took them into custody. Earlier this week a source in city government confirmed police asked federal law enforcement to step in and hold the suspects on federal charges to ensure they would stay in custody over concerns they would otherwise receive pretrial release on personal recognizance bonds.

Gabriel Rodriguez's arraignment and discovery hearing are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday before Magistrate Judge Kristen Mix. Ricardo Rodriguez and Richard Platt have hearings set for 10 a.m. Friday, according to court records.