A grass fire has prompted evacuations in north Arvada, according to the Arvada Police Department.
The fire ignited in the area of 86th Avenue and Fenton Street, and authorities are going house-to-house to evacuate residents, police said.
Residents who live from North 84th Avenue to 86th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard to Gray Court were being evacuated. Evacuees are supposed to gather at a parking lot on the northwest corner of 88th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
It was unclear how many people were evacuated or the size of the fire, but it is moving east toward Sheridan Boulevard.
Police said motorists should use Wadsworth Boulevard to travel north from 80th Avenue. Drivers also should use 80th Avenue to travel east and west until further notice.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.