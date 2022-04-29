All evacuation orders in north Arvada have been lifted and a grass fire is under control, according to the Arvada Police Department.
Evacuations lifted fire under control. Thank you for your patience on this windy day.— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) April 29, 2022
The orders were issued after the blaze ignited in the area of Eighth Avenue and Fenton Street just before noon, police said.
Residents who live from North 84th Avenue to 86th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard to Gray Court were evacuated by authorities going door-to-door and eventually a LookOut alert was sent, police said.
Grass fire in the area of 86th and Fenton St. Some house-to-house evacuations are being conducted. Please use Wadsworth to travel north from 80th Ave. use 80th Ave to travel east or west. pic.twitter.com/dQQm9oHRkN— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) April 29, 2022
It was unclear how many people were evacuated or the size of the fire, but before it was contained it was said to be moving east toward Sheridan Boulevard.
Motorists should still use Wadsworth Boulevard to travel north from 80th Avenue. Drivers also should use 80th Avenue to travel east and west until further notice.