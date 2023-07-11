Grab your lederhosen and pretzel necklaces Coloradans: Great American Beer Festival tickets go on sale Wednesday.

Festival goers will get a chance to sample some 2,000 beers by 500 breweries nationwide at the annual event with four sessions at the Colorado Convention Center from Sept. 21-23.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. MST Wednesday, only at axs.com or on the AXS mobile app.

“Every year, GABF boasts the highest concentration of American beer on the planet,” according to a news release from the Boulder-based Brewers Association. “This year, beer lovers will enjoy beverages poured by the likes of Allagash Brewing Company, Breakside Brewery, Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Russian River Brewing Co, The Lost Abbey, WeldWerks Brewing Co., and hundreds more.”

Association members started snapping up tickets Tuesday in a pre-sale event.

While the event for years sold out, its 2022 return after a two-year pandemic caused hiatus didn’t see sell-outs until closer to the event date. There's also a lot more competition in the beer festival area, organizers have said.

The economic impact to the area is estimated at $15 million, according to Visit Denver.

The event also brings together more than 200 judges to sample the 10,000 beers submitted for the competition.

Here are some highlights festival goers can look forward to this year, according to the news release:

• Taste a kaleidoscope of flavors, styles, and innovative beverages from hundreds of breweries from across the nation.

• Receive a commemorative, collectible tasting glass.

• Enjoy tons of entertainment, including live music, games, silent disco, karaoke, live music and more.

• Partake in GABF traditions, such as the bagpiper event kick-off, giveaways, and daily costume contests.

• Speak to and learn from industry experts and brewers via seminars and other educational opportunities.

VIP tickets are also available for "foodies" to experience access to PAIRED®, "which unites independent craft breweries with acclaimed chefs from across the country, resulting in uniquely designed small bites perfectly paired with craft beer found nowhere else at the festival."