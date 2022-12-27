Police in Greeley shot and killed a 29-year-old man shortly after midnight Tuesday.
Police responded to a request for medical assistance around 12:37 a.m. in the 100 block of East 24th Street, according to a news release.
They encountered a man who police say was armed and officers fired when he did not comply with commands, authorities said, adding the man died at a nearby medical facility.
The news release does not include information about what kind of weapon police believe the man had, the commands that police gave, why officers felt justified in shooting, how many officers fired and how many rounds they shot.
The Weld County Coroner's Office has not released the man's identity.
The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.