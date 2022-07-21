Greeley police are asking the public for help as they investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy.
Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide.
At 1:13 a.m., officers were sent to a home on North 31st Avenue for a medical call. Medics rushed the teen to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
The coroner will release the victim's name as well as his cause and manner of death after performing an autopsy on the teen.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Greeley police at 970-350-9676.