Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $13.5 million to Habitat Metro Denver as part of a nationwide gift to Habitat for Humanity affiliates.
“This is the largest single donation in our history and will have a momentum-building impact on our work,” said Heather Lafferty, CEO of Habitat Metro Denver. “It is a vote of confidence in the collective work of many people — homeowners, staff, board, donors, volunteers and community partners. This gift will allow us to dream even bigger about accelerating our production, serve as a catalyst for equity and systems change, and ultimately, create more homeownership opportunities in our community.”
In all, Scott is giving $436 million to 84 Habitat for Humanity affiliates as well as Habitat for Humanity International, according to a release from the organization.
The organization emphasized how crucial this donation is in a time when Coloradans are pressured daily by a lack of affordable housing. According to a release from Habitat for Humanity, almost half of Colorado renters are cost burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs.
With this donation, Habitat for Humanity officials said they will aim to continue their work addressing the global housing crisis to increase access to affordable housing.
“Even as we celebrate this gift, we are doubling down on our commitment to meet this moment and support those struggling to find an affordable home,” Lafferty said. “Our sincere thanks to Ms. Scott, and all the partners who have helped shape Habitat Metro Denver into the organization it is today. This gift is both a reason to celebrate and to energetically propel our efforts forward to help more families gain stability and economic mobility through homeownership. Too many people have been left out of the wealth-building opportunity that homeownership provides. We aim to change that.”
According to Forbes, Scott is worth an estimated $48 billion. She has donated more than $8 billion to charity in the past two years after her divorce from Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder. As part of the divorce settlement, Scott received 4% of Amazon’s shares.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.