A Jefferson County jury convicted Ricardo Perez, 37, for the killing of Gail Wilson, 81, on Halloween in 2021, whose body has never been found.

Wilson was reported missing by family members on Nov. 1, 2021. Lakewood police believe he was killed on Oct. 31 and his body dismembered and disposed of in dumpsters, but his body has never been found, according to a news release.

Perez is the boyfriend of Wilson's adopted daughter, 26-year-old Savannah, who pleaded guilty last year to concealing a death and accessory to a crime. A jury convicted Perez of first-degree murder, tampering with a dead body, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.

A roommate, 22-year-old Jay Griffith, pleaded guilty last year to the same charges as Savannah Wilson.

Perez will be sentenced Friday morning. The other two will be sentenced July 20. All three defendants lived with Gail Wilson at the time of his death.