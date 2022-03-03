March 3 — or 3-03 — is Denver's unofficial holiday celebrating Colorado's first area code (learn more about that history in the 9 News video above).
Here are a few deals local businesses are offering around town to get Denverites in the 303 Day spirit, courtesy of our news partners at 9 News.
• Milkbox Ice Creamery: The ice cream shop located in Union Station is selling sundaes for $3.03.
• PigTrain Coffee: Also located inside Union Station, this coffee shop is offering "303 Lattes" for $3.03.
• Station 26 Brewing: They will be serving pints of their flagship 303 Lager for $3.03 all day in addition to many other deals.
• Natural Grocers: The health food grocery chain is giving out a free reusable Colorado-themed bag and sticker on 303 Day. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes to win a $100 gift card.
• Floyd's 99 Barbershop: Floyd's is offering a shampoo and conditioner service for $3.03 at participating Denver locations. It comes with an accompanying head massage.
• Toro: The Latin-inspired restaurant will be serving a special $15 Colorado Coin margarita on Wednesday, made with two locally-made spirits: Proximus tequila and Leopold Brothers Orange Liqueur.
• Tamayo: This Mexican restaurant will also be serving a special $13 cocktail in honor of the unofficial holiday — the "Juan Denver". The margarita is made with suerte blanco tequila, cantaloupe-basil shrub, house-made sour and peach purée.
In addition, a free concert presented by Indie 102.3 at Number 38 in RiNo will celebrate 303 Day beginning at 5:30 p.m. Artists N3ptune, SF1 and MLady will be performing.