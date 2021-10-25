Brush fire

A brush fire destroyed a haunted house in Parker on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

A brush fire led to the destruction of a haunted house in Parker on Monday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire started about 1:30 a.m. and involved hay bales at Flat Acres Farm at 11321 Dransfeldt Road in Parker, near Twenty Mile Road and Parker Road.

The fire destroyed the Fright Acres haunted house on the farm, officials said.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside the haunted house during the fire.

The fire was contained just after 2 a.m., but fire officials said it will continue to burn throughout the morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue said no evacuations were needed and crews will remain at the scene to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters used a water tender shuttle instead of a supply hose to keep Twenty Mile Road open.

The shuttles carry 3,000 gallons of water from the nearest hydrant to a portable tank at the scene to pump water to firefighters.

Heavy equipment operators with Douglas County were brought in to help with the fire. The equipment operators moved and broke apart the burning hay bales, fire officials said.

Residents can expect to see smoke in the area for a few hours as crews work to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.