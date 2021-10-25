A brush fire led to the destruction of a haunted house in Parker on Monday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.
The fire started about 1:30 a.m. and involved hay bales at Flat Acres Farm at 11321 Dransfeldt Road in Parker, near Twenty Mile Road and Parker Road.
The fire destroyed the Fright Acres haunted house on the farm, officials said.
No injuries were reported and no one was inside the haunted house during the fire.
Update: The fire destroyed a haunted house and is now contained, but will continue to burn for an extended period of time. Firefighters remain on scene extinguishing flames and front loader tractors have been requested to help @ParkerPolice @dcsheriff @FranktownFire on scene also pic.twitter.com/Pe0vrjQizs— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021
The fire was contained just after 2 a.m., but fire officials said it will continue to burn throughout the morning.
South Metro Fire Rescue said no evacuations were needed and crews will remain at the scene to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters used a water tender shuttle instead of a supply hose to keep Twenty Mile Road open.
The shuttles carry 3,000 gallons of water from the nearest hydrant to a portable tank at the scene to pump water to firefighters.
Update: 6 hours after the fire began, the sunrise reveals great progress made firefighters and heavy equipment operators. A mixture of water and Class A foam is being applied to the smoldering hay. The cause remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/m6JCSCzMVp— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021
Heavy equipment operators with Douglas County were brought in to help with the fire. The equipment operators moved and broke apart the burning hay bales, fire officials said.
Residents can expect to see smoke in the area for a few hours as crews work to put out the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.