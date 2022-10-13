Family described Edward Armijo Preciado, 15, as happy-go-lucky and full of life. In his free time, he played basketball and video games. He loved his family and was like a son to his great aunt.

At 9:10 p.m. Oct. 5, Edward was shot eight times on Downing Street and 31st Avenue in Denver. He and his girlfriend had just gotten off a bus and he was walking her and her sister home.

Deb Sena, Preciado's great aunt and caregiver, said he became a hero the day he was shot.

Preciado and his girlfriend just finished a date when a person dressed all in black shot at them. Edward shielded the girls and took eight bullets, Sena said.

Peciado's girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound to the foot as the girls fled. The Denver Gazette is not identifying her, as she's a witness to a major crime. Emergency workers took the boy to the hospital in critical condition. He died three days later.

"He was so personable," Sena said. "He was always so happy and had a contagious smile."

Preciado, like many other boys his age, enjoyed basketball and video games on weekends. He helped Sena around the house and did everything for her, Sena said.

"He was like a son to me," Sena said. "He was my world."

Sena said her nephew's community loved him. Preciado's never-wavering smile provided a constant positive presence to those around him. His outgoing manner affected the students at Colorado High School Charter GES, where he was in 10th grade, friends and his large extended family.

Preciado's family was important to him, and the younger members looked up to and adored him, she said.

"All the cousins just loved him," Sena said. "He loved my great granddaughters and they loved him so much. They're only 4 years old."

Sena said she wants closure for Preciado and asks any witnesses, or anyone who knows anything about the crime, to report it and help police locate Edward's shooter.

It's been a violent summer for Denver-area teenagers. Jozias “JoJo” Aragon,14, was shot, stabbed and stomped Aug. 8 and his body left at the Southwest Recreation Center at 9200 W. Saratoga Place, Denver. Another teenager has been arrested in connection with that gang-related homicide and is being charged as an adult.

Anyone with information about Preciado's death should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.