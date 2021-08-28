Fans headed to Denver to watch the Broncos clash with the Los Angeles Rams are in for a treat as weather conditions are favorable throughout the night.

Temperatures in Denver are expected to rise into the low 90's on Saturday, but as fans cram into the stands for kick-off the temperature is expected to drop into the mid-80's, said Kari Bowen, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Isolated storms could appear across the metro, but Bowen said they will likely stay closer to the foothills and out of the downtown area.

A surge of moisture will push into the area overnight and will bring a temporary cooldown as the high on Sunday is projected to be 84 degrees. Clouds will linger across the metro in the morning, but will disperse as the day goes on.

Wind gusts of up to 25 mph are expected throughout the day, but Bowen says they do not anticipate rain or storms.

Temperatures will rebound into the 90's on Monday and will persist until later in the week, Bowen said.