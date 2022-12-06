If you’re feeling the urge to share this holiday season, we’ve got you covered.

Every organization The Denver Gazette spoke with indicated that the rising cost of living is making life more of a struggle this season.

Families may be facing tough choices between basic needs like food and buying gifts.

Jesse Ogas, executive director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Affairs for the Denver Gazette's news partner 9News, said that last year one dollar could provide five meals compared to this year when that same dollar buys only three meals.

"We've heard stories about parents going without to make make sure their children eat," Ogas said.

Below is a list of programs which are providing donations, food, clothing and gifting opportunities for Colorado families.