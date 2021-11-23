With the winter holidays fast approaching, several toy drives are launching this week across the Denver metro area to provide gifts for children in need.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office kicked off its toy drive Monday in partnership with the Salvation Army in Centennial. Sheriff Tyler Brown said he hopes to collect enough toys to provide one for every child in Arapahoe County whose parents can’t afford gifts this year.

“We want every child in Arapahoe County to have a memorable holiday,” Brown said. “We’re asking our generous citizens to open their hearts and even if you drop off just one toy in our lobby, with your generosity, we can collect enough to bring a smile to hundreds of children this holiday season.”

Toys will be collected from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 18. Donators can drop off new, unwrapped toys and gift cards at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 13101 E. Broncos Parkway in Centennial.

Arapahoe County deputies will personally hand out the gifts to children on Dec. 18 at the agency's headquarters. The children have been hand selected by the sheriff’s office and the Salvation Army based on their family’s needs.

Denver Santa Claus Shop

The Denver Santa Claus Shop is accepting donations now through Dec. 23 via drop off sites throughout the city, in addition to online donation options.

“Denver Santa Claus Shop’s mission is ‘a toy for every girl and boy’ each holiday season — even as COVID lingers,” the organization said in a statement.

This is the organization’s 91st year providing toys for children in need, having served more than 1 million local children since 1931. This year, the organization said it hopes to give toys to at least 13,000 Denver children.

Donations can be dropped off at nearly two dozen local businesses including branches of Larry H. Miller Dealerships, Denver Mattress, Happy Canyon Flowers, The Showroom, Joy’s Consigned Furnishings, Prose Nails, The Dirty Duck Bar and Four Seasons Hotel. Addresses, times and dates for each drop location are available at denversantaclausshop.org/donate.

Cash and toy donations can also be made via the King Soopers website, employer match and the organization’s Amazon and Walmart wish lists.

Together 4 Colorado

On Friday, Together 4 Colorado is beginning its annual toy drive, collecting new toys and cash donations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of metro Denver. The toy drive is held in partnership with CBS4, King Soopers and 97.3 KBCO.

“Even in a normal year the holiday season often brings a financial strain for many families who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Tim Wieland, CBS4 general manager. "When you support the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive, you’re bringing joy to kids in our community and relief for parents, by making sure kids have a gift to open this holiday season.”

Donations will be accepted from Friday through Dec. 24 at all Front Range King Soopers locations. Donations can also be made online at cbsdenver.com.

On Dec. 10, CBS4 will hold a daylong toy drive at the King Soopers stores at 7984 W. Alameda Ave. in Lakewood and 6470 E. Hampden Ave. in Denver, providing live coverage of how close the toy drive is to its goal of 10,000 donations.

The University of Denver will also support the toy drive by collecting toys at all home athletic games from Nov. 20 through Dec. 9, with a special collection event on Dec. 4.