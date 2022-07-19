Authorities on Tuesday fatally shot a man who was wanted in connection with a homicide during a lengthy SWAT standoff in Aurora.
At 12:45 p.m. Monday, officers surrounded a home in the 400 block of North Oswego Street, where the man was staying, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The 27-year-old man had an active warrant related to a homicide in Roswell, Georgia, police said. When the man refused to come out of the home, Aurora police brought in Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies and Littleton and Englewood police for backup.
For hours, authorities tried to negotiate with him. At 9:37 p.m., the man fired several rounds from inside the home. And he fired several more rounds throughout the night, Aurora police said.
At 2:18 a.m., the man came out of the home brandishing a rifle, police said. An Aurora officer and an Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy shot the man, who died after being rushed to a hospital.
The officers who fired their weapons will be on administrative leave while the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team investigates the shooting.
The coroner will release the name of the man who was fatally shot after his family has been notified.