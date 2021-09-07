A suspect barricaded inside of an apartment in Castle Rock for nearly 8 hours Tuesday.
Castle Rock police responded to the apartment at Red Hawk Drive and Wolfensberger Road in an attempt to locate a suspect who was "believed to have fired a weapon," officials with the Castle Rock Police Department wrote on Twitter.
There is heavy police presence in the area of Red Hawk Dr. and Wolfensberger Rd. CRPD is working with a subject barricaded in an apartment at that location who is believed to have fired a weapon. Please avoid the area. Multiple road closures are in place. pic.twitter.com/64oUVsUMvp— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) September 7, 2021
Around 3 p.m., police said a CodeRED alert was sent to nearby residents, urging them to stay inside. At 6 p.m., police tweeted that they were working to find the safest resolution possible. At 10:41 p.m., police said the situation had been "resolved," that "there was no longer a threat to the community" and that people could return to their homes.
Multiple roads were closed due to the barricade situation, but police did not specify which ones.
Few other details were released about the incident.