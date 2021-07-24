A gas leak is suspected in a Saturday morning explosion that leveled a home in Denver's Barnum West neighborhood.
The home is currently unoccupied and nobody was hurt as a result of the explosion. However, several nearby homes suffered minimal damage from rocks, wood and debris that flew in multiple directions during the explosion, said Greg Pixley, a spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department.
Fire crews were sent to the home at 260 Quitman Street at 8:40 a.m. after an initial report of an explosion.
Pixley said the home suffered "extensive damage."
Several bystanders who witnessed the event told fire investigators that there was an apparent natural gas or propane odor coming from the home prior to the explosion.
Fire investigators will determine the cause of the explosion, however, their investigation could last several weeks, Pixley said.