The Greeley that Jim and Gloria Matthews knew before the Christmas of 1984 was a family-friendly college cowtown known for the Independence Stampede: it was a place where kids could play in endless fields and bike ride on dirt roads, unaccompanied until their moms called them inside for dinner.
But when the Matthews’ pre-teen daughter, Jonelle, went missing from her own living room after an evening of singing carols, Greeley became a nice place where bad things could happen.
“Parents were holding tighter to their kids,” Mrs. Matthews remembers.
“After Jonelle went missing, we watched our kids a lot closer. We always had a parent go along with them,” said Mike Peters, who as a reporter, covered Jonelle’s case for the Greeley Tribune. “The kids all wondered why we were doing that. We tried to explain that a little girl was missing and we didn’t want it to happen to them.” Peters lived in the Matthews’ neighborhood but he didn’t find out she was gone until he saw the police cars in front of her house the next day.
In 1984, Greeley was such a small town, everyone knew about Jonelle Matthews’ disappearance. But no one came forward with evidence of anything suspicious the night of Dec. 20. There were no Ring doorbell cameras or police HALO cameras catching traffic on street lights.
In a bizarre coincidence, Jonelle’s older sister, Jen, went to Greeley Central’s Homecoming with a group of dates which included Robert Cash, who would become one of the lead Greeley police detectives in her sister’s murder. Greeley Mayor John Gates, running for his third term Tuesday, was one of the original police detectives who showed up at the crime scene in freezing temperatures and walked the perimeter of the family home, his flashlight lighting circles of the frozen lawn looking footprints in the snow.
Today, Greeley’s population has more than doubled to 107,000. Dirt roads have been replaced by highways and concrete walking paths wind through subdivisions where farms used to be.
“I felt really badly for the family, but I wasn’t a scared little kid about it,” said Suzanne Huey. She remembers interviewing Jim Matthews for a four-page-spread on missing kids for her Platte Valley High School paper, Bronco Kicks, when she was a 16-year-old junior. At the time, Matthews was the principle of Platte Valley Elementary School in Kersey. “For me, as a teenager, it was easy to feel like Jonelle Matthews going missing was just a one-off event. But you didn’t think it would happen in Greeley.”
Sad Christmas
The Cabbage Patch Doll Jonelle Matthews so badly wanted stayed wrapped underneath the tree that year. Her presents were still unopened when her birthday came around in February and hundreds of people gathered to search for her.
Police believe by that time, the precocious Franklin Middle School 6th grader was long gone: Kidnapped, shot in the head that night and buried in a farmer’s field where her body stayed until her remains were found by oil and gas workers in July 2019.
70-year-old Steven Pankey, who was a resident of Greeley at the time Jonelle disappeared, and who was a member of the Matthew’s church, is on trial for her murder. A Weld County grand jury indicted him last year on five counts including first degree murder and kidnapping.
Pankey maintained his innocence in Jonelle's fate for 36 years. Often, he emailed reporters and even the police department, either inquiring about the case, or providing his own theories as to what happened.
He made a surprise appearance on the stand Thursday testifying about his hatred for law enforcement, his tendency toward homosexuality and berating himself for being a compulsive liar, “I am a poor example of a Christian. Don’t let who I am dissuade you from the fact that there is a real God,” he told the jury.
During opening statements, Pankey’s attorney, Tony Viorst warned the jury that Pankey has Asperger’s Syndrome and advised them that though his client has been sticking his nose into other local gruesome crimes, he’s no murderer.
“Frankly, Steve’s a little crazy," said Viorst.
Loss of innocence
The mystery of what happened to Jonelle Matthews was one of many high-profile child crimes which started gaining attention in the late 1970’s. In 1979, Etan Patz was abducted on his way to the school bus stop in New York City. It’s also the year two 14-year-olds, Edward Hope Smith and Alfred Evans, disappeared in a wooded area four days apart, the first of the 22 infamous Atlanta Child Murders.
Adam Walsh was taken from a Florida shopping center in 1981. In 1983, 14 year old Beth Miller was stolen during a jog in Clear Creek County, Colorado.
Five years after Jonelle’s disappearance, in the fall of 1989, Jacob Wetterling, his brother, Jared, and a friend went to the Tom Thumb convenience store on their bicycles after dark. Only Jared and the friend made it home. A sleepy suburb of St. Cloud, Minnesota, St. Joseph never felt safe after that, according to his mother.
“The town was wildly changed. Schools changed their playground areas so that they weren’t near parking lots,” said Patty Wetterling. The former stay-at-home-mom and PTA president dealt with her grief by raising awareness about crimes against children. She sat on the board of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, even chairing the group from 2012-2015.
“Police departments changed their laws and policies,” said Wetterling. When Jacob first disappeared, she ran into problems getting his photo distributed to alert people because the police department didn’t have a fax machine. “You could print and mail but faxing was quicker,” she said.
When Jacob went missing, she had never heard of Jonelle Matthews. “I didn’t know her story. I was one of those parents that didn’t want to think about it,” she told The Denver Gazette.
“When I saw a picture of Jonelle it was a dagger to my heart,”
A rash of missing kids
By the mid-1980’s too many kids were becoming prey and people were paying attention; but police departments had no way to keep track of the string of horrific child crime, especially if they were kidnapped and taken across state lines. “You could report your car was missing but you couldn’t report that your child was missing,” said Wetterling.
In 1984, Congress passed the Missing Children’s Assistance Act and established the National Resource Center and Clearinghouse on Missing and Exploited Children.
On June 13, 1984, six months before Jonelle Matthews was kidnapped from her home, President Ronald Reagan opened the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. On a stump for national media coverage, he mentioned her in a speech March 7, 1985 to the National Newspaper Association, “Well over a million children disappear from their homes every year causing, as we can all understand, heartbreaking anguish. Parents cry out for help, many through letters to me. I learned about Jonelle Matthews of Greeley, Colorado, who would have celebrated a happy 13th birthday with her family just last month. But five days before Christmas, Jonelle disappeared from her home,” he told the group.
Jonelle’s face was one of the first to appear on a milk carton in a campaign to alert families to missing children. Underneath her picture was the plea “Have you seen me?”
The promotion didn’t last long; however, in part because pediatricians, including Dr. Spock, were critical of how scary it was for a kid to see disturbing images as they were eating their morning cereal.
In 1996, Amber alerts had their start in Texas after a 9-year-old Arlington child named Amber Hagerman was ripped from her bicycle by a man who threw her into the front seat of his truck and sped off. “We were looking for every black pickup in the city,” Arlington Jesse Minton told Dallas TV station WFAA. Amber’s body was found four days later but her killer never was.
Colorado’s Amber Alert program didn’t start until 2002.
Leaving Greeley
The Matthews family moved from Greeley, too heartbroken to stay.
Five years after Jonelle Matthews went missing, Pankey also moved his family, and resettled in Idaho. He ran for governor of Idaho twice and then, in a brazen move, ran for the Twin Falls County sheriff position just months after becoming a person of interest in the Matthews case, eventually losing out in the June 2020 primary. He told KMVT-11 that he was the opposite of the “empty suits bozo law enforcement" the public was used to.
Jacob Wetterling’s killer confessed to the crime in 2018 and led police to his remains. Patty Wetterling stepped down from public life, is writing her memoirs and calls herself a perpetual hoper. “I want the Matthews to embrace the light. It will come back. Hang on to the ‘good’ instead of letting the bad guys win”
Gloria and Jim Matthews now live near their only surviving daughter, Jen Mogensen, in Washington state. After nearly 37 years of anguish, the family has not missed a day of Steve Pankey’s trial. They told The Denver Gazette that they will wait to comment until the proceedings are over.