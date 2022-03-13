The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office recovered skeletal human remains in Clear Creek Canyon Sunday morning.

A tweet from the office said the remains were found in a remote location by tunnel 2 on U.S. 6 and that the death was not recent.

The Sheriff's Office said the the death isn't believed to be suspicious and the Coroner's Office will determine cause of death as well as identification.

Highway 6 was closed as crews completed the recovery. Motorists were asked to avoid the canyon between Highway 58 in Golden and Highway 119 on the west end of the canyon.