A tear rolls down the cheek of abortion-rights advocate Justine Sandoval as she speaks over a megaphone during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Abortion-rights advocate Justine Sandoval, right, hugs community organizer Cidney Fisk after Sandoval spoke during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Community organizer Cidney Fisk speaks over a megaphone during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Supporters of abortion rights gather at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Tuesday in response to Monday night's leak of an internal Supreme Court majority opinion that plans to overturn Roe v. Wade. Colorado Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D-Longmont) attended and spoke, urging voters to supp…
Justine Sandoval has been fighting for abortion rights for more than 10 years.
Throughout her time as an activist, she has spoken at and organized hundreds of abortion rights rallies. But she knew a battle would ensue if the U.S. Supreme Court took a second look at Roe v. Wade.
On Monday night, she learned about the high court's draft ruling that would overturn the landmark decision.
"I've known this was coming," Sandoval said. "I have gone to rallies for over a decade warning against the possible situation that we're in right now."
Sandoval was among roughly 100 people who gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday to voice their support for abortion rights. Demonstrators held signs saying "My body, my choice," "Healthcare is a human right" and "We Will Not Go Backwards."
Many at the rally said they were appalled when they learned of the leaked draft.
"I became sick to my stomach," said Rebecca Brumbeloe of Denver.
"It honestly felt like there was a pit in my stomach," said Tezcatli Diaz, a community organizer from Denver.
"It felt like a surprise, but at the same time, there was this feeling of sadness and deceit. Like why are we moving backwards?" said Alyssa Nilemo of Douglas County.
State Rep. Leslie Herod told the crowd that banning the procedure "will not stop abortions from happening, but they will decrease the number of safe abortions that happen and push people into the shadows."
Herod, who is Black, added: "They will harm people who look like me and look like you disproportionately than those judges who vote to ban abortion."
The Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation that aims to promote a "high-performing health care system," released a study in September that found abortion bans impact mothers of color more than white mothers when looking at the impact Texas' abortion ban would have.
"Black women in Texas have been more likely to experience unintended pregnancies. The result is that abortion is accessed more commonly among Black women," the study read. "Unplanned pregnancies are associated with higher rates of maternal mortality, prematurity, and infant mortality. S.B. 8 will therefore compound the long-term damage of racism in the Texas health care system, disproportionately injuring Black mothers and their children."
Sandoval said the draft opinion might be the reality check people need to get out and protest.
"I think this is the kind of thing that pushes people to come out and do this," she said. "There has always been this idea that our rights were safe, but now this has shown the true reality of the situation and hopefully will light a fire under other people."
1 of 7
A tear rolls down the cheek of abortion-rights advocate Justine Sandoval as she speaks over a megaphone during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Community organizer Cidney Fisk speaks over a megaphone during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Isabella Conklin cheers during a speech by Rep. Leslie Herod during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Abortion-rights advocate Justine Sandoval, right, hugs community organizer Cidney Fisk after Sandoval spoke during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
PHOTOS: Abortion rights protest at Colorado State Capitol
1 of 7
A tear rolls down the cheek of abortion-rights advocate Justine Sandoval as she speaks over a megaphone during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Community organizer Cidney Fisk speaks over a megaphone during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Sev Armstrong holds up a sign during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Isabella Conklin cheers during a speech by Rep. Leslie Herod during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Protestors gather during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Sen. Julie Gonzales speaks during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Abortion-rights advocate Justine Sandoval, right, hugs community organizer Cidney Fisk after Sandoval spoke during an abortion-rights protest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the west steps of the state Capitol building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)