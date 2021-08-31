Flash flood watches have been issued for several areas in western Colorado Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Nora move toward the state.

The National Weather Service issued the watches for nearly three dozen mountain cities including Rio Blanco, Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Vail and Crested Butte. The watches will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday and last until midnight.

“A system moving across the region in addition to monsoon moisture will support widespread showers and thunderstorms across the area," the National Weather Service reported. "Stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain.”

These predictions come after Hurricane Nora formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast Saturday, causing flooding and landslides that damaged hundreds of homes, killed at least one person and caused at least seven others to go missing.

The storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland towards Arizona and eventually to Colorado. The storm may bring over an inch of rainfall to Colorado in a very short period of time, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials predict this quick rainfall could cause the most concern for the state's burn scars, potentially causing debris runoff and mudslides.

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon could be at risk as numerous mudslides buried the road over the summer, causing frequent extended closures and substantial damage. If the storm hits the area, the interstate will likely close again as it did when heavy rain came two weeks ago.

On the bright side, the rainfall could improve drought conditions on the Western Slope and assist in firefighting efforts for the 170-acre Black Mountain Fire currently burning near the East Troublesome burn scar.