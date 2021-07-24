Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon has closed again just two hours after it. reopened for the first time since Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
🚫 UPDATE🚫 – 3:45 p.m. (7/24) – CDOT has implemented a safety closure for I-70 Glenwood Canyon from mile point 116/Glenwood Springs to Exit 133/Dotsero. Additional closure points for all traffic are EB Exit 109 (Canyon Creek) and Exit 87 (W.Rifle).— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 24, 2021
CDOT officials implemented the safety closure between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero at 3:45 p.m. due to forecasted rain that could lead to a debris flow over the Grizzly Creek burn scar.
Additionally, east bound lanes between Rifle and Canyon Creek are also closed.
UPDATE – 1:15 p.m. (7/24) – I-70 Glenwood Canyon WB and EB lanes are OPEN. There are several locations throughout the canyon that are down to one lane.For the status of the road closure, please check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 or CDOT’s Twitter page, or call 5-1-1. pic.twitter.com/3b831ulite— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 24, 2021
Officials urge motorists to check coterie.org, call 5-1-1 or search the department's Twitter page for information regarding road closures.