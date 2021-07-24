Glenwood Canyon flooding
Colorado Department of Transportation

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon has closed again just two hours after it. reopened for the first time since Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. 

CDOT officials implemented the safety closure between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero at 3:45 p.m. due to forecasted rain that could lead to a debris flow over the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

Additionally, east bound lanes between Rifle and Canyon Creek are also closed. 

Officials urge motorists to check coterie.org, call 5-1-1 or search the department's Twitter page for information regarding road closures. 