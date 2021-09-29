Interstate 70 was closed through Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday morning over concerns about mudflow and flash flooding, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

The road was closed in both directions from Dotsero at mile marker 133 to Glenwood Springs at mile marker 116. The closure is expected to last at least into Wednesday afternoon, transportation officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area, lasting from 8:10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The wet weather has already resulted in mudflow spilling onto the road at mile marker 120, officials said.

This comes after the interstate was buried in thousands of tons mudslides last month from the Grizzly Creek burn scar, resulting in a more than two-week closure. The road has briefly closed several times since it reopened on Aug. 14 because of flash flooding.

The Department of Transportation will monitor the burn scar and road throughout the day for any mudslide activity, officials said. If new mudslides occur, the road closure might be extended past the flash flood warning.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and plan for extended delays. Traffic officers are set up at the interstate’s eastbound West Rifle exit to guide drivers away from the road.

At a detour, westbound drivers should exit at Silverthorne and go north on Colorado 9, west on U.S. 40 and south on Colorado 13 to return to westbound I-70 at Rifle. Eastbound drivers can use the same route in reverse.

Local traffic traveling eastbound to Glenwood Springs can continue down U.S. 6 and enter back on eastbound I-70 at Rifle, Silt or New Castle.

Drivers are urged to always check weather forecasts and road closures before traveling through Glenwood Canyon.