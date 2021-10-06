Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed for several hours Wednesday morning between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels after a fatal crash involving five vehicles Tuesday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
Eastbound lanes reopened shortly before 11 a.m., while westbound lanes fully reopened shortly before 4 p.m., officials said.
The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 207, just east of Silverthorne, after a semitruck traveling west lost control in a construction zone and collided into four parked vehicles, including another semi, said trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.
The semitruck that collided into the parked vehicles caught fire. At least one person was killed and has been identified as a 43-year-old man from California, Lewis said.
It's not known if there were any other injuries, Lewis said.
Law enforcement does not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, but they believe speed might have played a role, Lewis said.
Though the crash was limited to the westbound lanes, the eastbound lanes were closed as a safety precaution "due to the visibility and sensitivity of crash cleanup," the department said.
Drivers should expect significant delays throughout the day as debris removal and an investigation continues.
U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was used as a detour to get around the westbound closure.
