Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Wednesday afternoon after closing for several hours because of concerns about mudflow and flash flooding, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

The road was closed from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in both directions from Dotsero at mile marker 133 to Glenwood Springs at mile marker 116. The closure aligned with the National Weather Service's flash flood warning for the area.

The wet weather resulted in mudflow spilling onto the road at mile marker 120 on Wednesday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

A flash flood watch is in place until 6 p.m., during which time a single lane will stay closed on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 116. This allows crews to quickly close the interstate if a new flash flood warning is issued, the department said.

This comes after the interstate was buried in thousands of tons mudslides last month from the Grizzly Creek burn scar, resulting in a more than two-week closure. The road has briefly closed several times since it reopened on Aug. 14 because of flash flooding.

The Department of Transportation said it will monitor the burn scar and road throughout the day Wednesday for any mudslide activity. If new mudslides occur, the road would be re-closed.

Drivers are urged to always check weather forecasts and road closures before traveling through Glenwood Canyon.

Portions of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon were scheduled to be closed overnight Wednesday for emergency repairs from the summer's mudslides, but has been canceled.

The department said repair work is scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday as well as Sunday night into Monday morning along the eastbound lanes, starting at the Glenwood Springs exit.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and plan for delays.

As a detour, westbound drivers can exit at Silverthorne and go north on Colorado 9, west on U.S. 40 and south on Colorado 13 to return to westbound I-70 at Rifle. Eastbound drivers can use the same route in reverse.

Local traffic traveling eastbound to Glenwood Springs can continue down U.S. 6 and enter back on eastbound I-70 at Rifle, Silt or New Castle.