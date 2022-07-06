The mountain express lane along westbound Interstate 70 will open for the season on Thursday.
The express lane allows travel between Idaho Springs and Empire during peak travel periods such as weekends and holidays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Using the lane costs $9 on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays, and $8 on Sundays with an ExpressToll pass, according to CDOT.
"Express Lanes are designed to ease traffic congestion across all lanes in a dedicated corridor, including untold, or general purpose, lanes," CDOT officials wrote in a news release. "Drivers are not required to use the Express Lane and can always choose to use the adjacent general purpose lanes for no additional cost."
CDOT provided several details and rules for motorists using the new express lane:
- Electronic signs will alert drivers when the lane is open.
- It's illegal to use the Express Lane when it's closed. Ignoring closure signs presents a dangerous hazard to motorists and roadway workers who may be using the closed Express Lane as an emergency shoulder.
- This lane will be tolled for everyone, including motorcycles and carpools.
- No trucks, vehicles or trailers with more than two axles or longer than 25 feet will be allowed.
- Do not cross the solid yellow sign; enter and exit at the designated entrances and exits marked with a dashed yellow line.