Immigrants from the southern border continue to arrive in Denver — more than 200 came over the holiday weekend — as the city relies on a system of emergency shelters to support them.

Since Dec. 9, the city has served approximately 2,295 migrants, according to a Monday news release.

There were 656 migrants at city emergency shelters as of 11 a.m. on Monday, and 622 in emergency shelters run by city partners. Migrants have been arriving in the city daily, with 110 arriving overnight as of Sunday morning and 156 arriving overnight as of Monday morning, according to the release.

Denver is continuing operation of a reception center and two emergency shelters to handle the influx of immigrants. If the shelters exceed capacity, the city is also preparing an overflow site. Denver is not disclosing the location of its emergency migrant shelters out of safety and security concerns.

City officials are asking for clothing and other donations to support immigrants arriving in the city from the southern border, many believed to be fleeing from central and south America. The city is accepting physical items between 5 and 8 p.m. on Mondays, and between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursdays. Donations may be taken to the Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape St., Denver.

The city is also asking for medical and non-medical volunteers to help staff members at emergency immigrant shelters. Volunteers must pass background checks. More information about volunteering can be found at Denvergov.org/OEM.

At a press conference last week, Mayor Michael Hancock said Denver is reaching a breaking point as it and other cities across the country are handling “the brunt” of the crisis at the southern border. Hancock blamed the crisis on a broken immigration system, calling on Congress and the White House to respond. The city has spent nearly $2 million responding to an influx of immigrants from South and Central America who began arriving earlier this month.

“Our finances are at the brink and as mayor and as members of city council, as agency leaders, we’ve got to be honest and say we can’t do anymore,” Hancock said. “We have come to that point.”

Reporter Nicole C. Brambila contributed to this story.