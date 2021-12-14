Law enforcement agencies across the state will begin increased DUI enforcement Wednesday in an effort to prevent impaired driving over the Christmas holiday.

Additional street patrols and DUI checkpoints will be in place from Wednesday through Dec. 29 by the Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and 80 police and sheriff’s agencies, according to law enforcement officials.

After Christmas, another increased DUI enforcement period will be in place for New Year’s Eve, lasting from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.

“Impaired driving continues to threaten the safety of everyone on Colorado roads,” said Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “We want everyone to travel safely so they can celebrate the holidays with their loved ones. Sober driving is the responsibility of everyone that gets behind the wheel.”

Last Christmas, Colorado’s increased DUI enforcement period resulted in 349 arrests, including 43 by the Colorado Springs Police Department, 38 by the Denver Police Department and 20 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

From 2007 to 2020, an average of 4.5 people have died annually in crashes involving impaired drivers during the week of Christmas, according to state data. Last year, seven people died — tied for the second deadliest year on record.

December is also National Impaired Driving Month. As of Dec. 1, there have been 620 fatalities on Colorado roads this year, 36% of which involved an impaired driver, according to the transportation department.

“The holidays are a time for joyful memories with our friends, families and communities, not mournful ones,” said Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “With all the options available, driving impaired should be a thing of the past.”

The transportation department is partnering with Uber to give out $15 ride credits to prevent impaired driving over the holidays. In total, $10,000 in ride credits will be distributed to Coloradans through Jan. 3 by using the code “HOLIDAYSAFE” in the Uber app.

In addition, AAA and Lyft are hosting the Tow-to-Go program from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, providing free transportation for impaired drivers and tows for their vehicles. For more information, visit aaa.com/towtogo.

The state’s most recent increased DUI enforcement period over Thanksgiving week resulted in 155 arrests, according to the transportation department.