Additional patrols and DUI checkpoints are set to begin statewide Friday as officials prepare for increased impaired driving incidents over Halloween weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

So far this year, 194 people have been killed in car crashes involving impaired drivers in Colorado, according to department data. That is a 15% increase from last year and includes 22 deaths in Denver County — the most of any county in the state.

“Education and enforcement are our top priorities for reaching zero deaths on our roads,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety. “It’s not just alcohol that’s affecting drivers behind the wheel. Alcohol mixed with other drugs, such as cannabis, can substantially impair one's ability to drive.”

Nearly half of fatal crashes on Halloween night involve a drunk driver, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

Last Halloween weekend, the DUI enforcement period resulted in 202 arrests by 95 law enforcement agencies throughout the state, according to department data. The Denver Police Department had the most arrests with 21, followed by Colorado Springs with 18.

This year’s Halloween DUI enforcement period will last from Friday through Monday, the department said.

The department also asks drivers to drive slowly and be on high alert for trick-or-treaters. Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians, who are three times more likely to be killed by a car than any other day of the year, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

“During the 2021 DUI enforcement periods, law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 3,700 impaired drivers,” said Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Our DUI patrols are strategically placed throughout the state because impaired driving is a concern for every community.

"If you choose to drive under the influence, we’re prepared to stop you.”

The state's last DUI enforcement period, from Sept. 10-13, saw 79 arrests from 63 law enforcement agencies, according to department data. The next DUI enforcement period is scheduled for Thanksgiving Week from Nov. 24-28.