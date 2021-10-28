Independence Pass, the scenic, high-altitude road between Aspen and Twin Lakes closed Thursday for the season.
The road had been closed since 7 p.m. Monday because of a winter storm, however, the closure was extended into the annual seasonal closure after roadway conditions were deemed hazardous, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Since 2011, the road has remained open into November except in 2019 when the pass closed on Oct. 28. Last year, the pass stayed open until Nov. 13, according to CDOT.
Independence Pass is the highest paved state highway and crosses the Continental Divide at 12,095 feet. Although the roadway is paved, it is narrow and curvy on several stretches and becomes difficult to navigate in poor weather, officials said.
The roadway typically reopens around Memorial Day, officials said.