A climber was rescued early Tuesday morning after she fell 20 feet from the Second Flatiron and injured her leg, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, 26, had scrambled the freeway route on the Second Flatiron and was preparing to descend back to the trail when she fell, deputies said. She slipped while attempting to climb around an obstacle at the top of the route.

The climber fell approximately 20 feet before hitting the ground below the flatiron, seriously injuring her lower leg. She was left unable to walk, deputies said.

Bystanders called for help at around 6:35 a.m., prompting park rangers and rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group to respond.

Rescuers splinted the woman’s leg and carried her out to the trailhead in a full-body litter, deputies said. She was then taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

Other agencies that assisted with the rescue included the sheriff’s office, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and American Medical Response.