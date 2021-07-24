Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Saturday afternoon after being closed due to a debris flow, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Both lanes reopened shortly after 1 p.m., the roadway closed on Thursday.
UPDATE – 1:15 p.m. (7/24) – I-70 Glenwood Canyon WB and EB lanes are OPEN. There are several locations throughout the canyon that are down to one lane.For the status of the road closure, please check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 or CDOT’s Twitter page, or call 5-1-1. pic.twitter.com/3b831ulite— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 24, 2021
CDOT says portions of I-70 are still limited to one lane.
Officials urge motorists to check coterie.org, call 5-1-1 or search the department's Twitter page for information regarding road closures.