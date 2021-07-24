Glenwood Canyon flooding
Colorado Department of Transportation

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Saturday afternoon after being closed due to a debris flow, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. 

Both lanes reopened shortly after 1 p.m., the roadway closed on Thursday. 

CDOT says portions of I-70 are still limited to one lane.

Officials urge motorists to check coterie.org, call 5-1-1 or search the department's Twitter page for information regarding road closures. 