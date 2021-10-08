Multiple signs along Interstate 70 dedicated to the first Black aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II were reinstalled after temporarily being removed for construction.
The signs were reinstalled at the Dahlia Street exit and Interstate 270 interchange. This section of the interstate between York and Peoria streets was dedicated to the Tuskegee Airmen in 2006, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The Tuskegee Airmen unit was founded in 1941, while the military remained segregated. It flew more than 15,000 missions throughout the war. The group ceased operation in 1946, officials said.
"The Tuskegee Airmen's legacy is important to uphold," said Steve Harelson, the department's chief engineer in a release. "The airmen's incredible demonstration of perseverance, strength and selflessness during hardship are lessons we can still learn from today. We hope that those who travel on I-70 and see this sign are reminded of the sacrifices the Airmen made and the path they paved for a more equitable future."
Many of the airmen's members relocated to Colorado following the war. Members were also awarded medals from Distinguished Flying Cross to the Purple Heart for the contributions, officials said.
It wasn't until two years after the grouped disbanded that President Harry Truman issued Executive Order 9981, which desegregated the U.S. Armed Forces.
"It's an honor to have these signs as part of our interstate system," Harelson said.
The signs were temporarily removed due to construction on the $1.2 billion Central 70 project, which will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of the interstate.