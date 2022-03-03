Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are on the lookout for a mountain lion that attacked a 47-year-old man in Montezuma County on Sunday.
The victim, Michael D. Warren, suffered puncture wounds to his right leg, wildlife officials said.
"This is an ongoing investigation," District Wildlife Manager Matt Sturdevant said in a news release. "We are still looking into (the attack) and want to make sure we get the right offending lion. Any help from the surrounding area and the public would be helpful."
Wildlife officials said the attack happened at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Warren was inside his home when he heard a thud on his front porch and his dogs began barking aggressively.
Warren told wildlife officers he thought one of his domestic cats was fighting on the porch, so he went to investigate. When he opened the door, he placed his leg in front of the door to keep his dogs inside the home, but then felt something grab his leg. When he looked up, he saw the mountain lion running away.
Wildlife officers said the mountain lion attack was captured on security camera footage.
Warren called law enforcement to report the incident but indicated he didn't want medical treatment. Authorities notified wildlife officials about the attack.
Wildlife officers documented Warren's injuries and used dogs that are trained to track mountain lions to search the area around Warren's home. They also set a trap at Warren's home in case the mountain lion comes back.
Officials said Warren had four house cats and two had recently gone missing. They said they believe the mountain lion had been to Warren's home before the attack.
About 10 days before Warren was attacked, there was another report of a mountain lion attacking chickens and a cat in the same area, wildlife officials said.
Investigators said they believe the lion has been living in the area for some time.
Sunday's attack was the first reported mountain lion attack of a human in Colorado since March 2020. It was the first attack in southwest Colorado since 2008 and only the 23rd reported attack in the state since 1990, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Anyone with information on the attack or the lion's whereabouts is encouraged to call their local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.